Deborah’s Heart and Care Agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dashcam video captured someone throwing a lit firework into a car stopped at a Nashville intersection on the night of July 4.

Kathy Kirby said that a car pulled up next to her son's convertible as he was stopped at the traffic light. Someone in that car then tossed a large, lit firework into the open convertible, striking her son in the back of the head, Kirby explained.