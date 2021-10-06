David Lukas Financial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as active cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down.

According to a Tuesday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 439, dropping the total to 8,096. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 5 in the last 24 hours to 664 patients.