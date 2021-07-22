David Lukas Financial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Leaders at Arkansas Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that they will require all new hires, as well as managers and hospital leadership, to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a letter from hospital president and CEO Marcy Doderer, all new Arkansas Children’s employment offers made starting on August 16 will require new hires to get a first vaccine dose by their start date, with a second dose being received within 30 days of employment.