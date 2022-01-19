Currie Health & Wellness Center: Patient testimonial with Eula

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Edward Alan Austin, 53, of Pettigrew, has been arrested and faces charges of attempted capital murder, rape, and kidnapping after dragging a woman into a ravine.

According to a preliminary report, Madison County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched late on January 5 to the Pettigrew RV Park in reference to a missing woman that had been found. Her shirt had been ripped open and she was located in a steep ravine. Upon arriving, the responding officer found that first responders had cut through a barbed-wire fence to get down a hill to the ravine.