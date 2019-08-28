Currie Health and Wellness with Greg a retired rocket scientist as the guest

Jacksonville, AR August 2019 - On Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 11am - family and friends of Harold Gwatney Chevrolet will celebrate Harold Gwatney’s 90th birthday on the showroom floor. One of the oldest living Chevrolet dealers in the nation - Mr. Gwatney established Gwatney Chevrolet on Main Street in Jacksonville in 1957. At the request of General Motors, the dealership was eventually moved to where it remains today - the Gregory Street exit in Jacksonville. Mr. Gwatney is also a retired General from the Arkansas Army National Guard. He and his wife, Syble, have been married for 70 years. Please join us on the showroom floor Friday August 16th, 2019 at 11am to celebrate Harold’s 90th Birthday!