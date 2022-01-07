Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Crime
Working4You
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Monday Night Mystery
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Entertainment
Weird News
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
LRSD extending virtual learning to Monday and Tuesday
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest
Why it gets so quiet after it snows
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Weather Knowledge
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
MLB
Golf
Big Sarge
China 2022
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
Wednesday’s Child
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Local Events
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Currie Family Chiropractic: Patient’s golf game on the upswing after successful treatment
Showcase
Posted:
Jan 7, 2022 / 01:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 03:38 PM CST
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in Arkansas: New records in daily case increase, active cases; State tops 600,000 cases for pandemic
Live
If you received child tax credits, wait to file taxes
Video
Ground beef recalled in 7 states
Two Garland Co. school districts take zero-tolerance policy after rivalry game ends in arrest
Video
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son