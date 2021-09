LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to trend down.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count fell by 989, dropping the total to 11,505. Health officials also reported hospitalizations were down 26 in the last 24 hours to 835 patients.