Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Judge dismisses gov’t antitrust lawsuits against Facebook
Bond denied for suspect in killing of NW Arkansas police officer
North Carolina restaurant adding 20% ‘fair wage service fee’ to every bill
Video
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Currie Family Chiropractic
Showcase
Posted:
Jun 28, 2021 / 01:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2021 / 12:57 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Child tax credit: Monday is the deadline to pick one big payment over a monthly check
Video
Owners in collapsed Florida condo building were about to start paying $9 million for major repairs
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Urgency for vaccinations continue as active cases predicted to rise above 3,000 again
Family reacts after arrest in March killing of North Little Rock 13-year-old
Video
Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in Lonoke County traffic stop shooting that left one teen dead
Video