Currie Family Chiropractic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Memorial Day is approaching and with it, comes some misunderstanding about the true purpose of the day, said Hosea Bennett, the commander of VFW Post 628 John M Bliss in Sioux Falls.

"We get a lot of misconceptions. People think Memorial Day is about all veterans and so forth. It is to an extent. But it is about the loss," Bennett said. "All of our men and women of the armed forces that gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of their country. That's what the Memorial Day is really about. It's not about us who are living."