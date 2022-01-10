CrackerJack Air Pros: 1-10-22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement urges sheltering in place for at-risk families, masking in all school districts, virtual for some, as 97% of districts reportedly have high COVID-19 infection rates.

A record 226 public districts of the state's 234 contiguous districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, the ACHI said Monday, Jan. 10.