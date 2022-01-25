BitCare Health: 1-25-22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to give a briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as hospitalizations in the state continues to shatter pandemic records.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, there were an additional 184 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, raising the total to 1,817. Data also showed 215 patients on ventilators, 19 more than the previous day.