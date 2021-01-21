SGL Carbon to expand operations in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – SGL Carbon on Monday announced that it will expand its operations in Arkadelphia, Ark. in order to increase its carbon composites production.

The company, a provider of carbon-based solutions for automotive, aerostructures, and other sectors plans to invest approximately $4.5 million at its existing facility and increase its workforce by 35 full-time employees within three years.

“Composite battery enclosures fit perfectly to the specific needs of modern e-car chassis,” Steve Swanson, Vice President of Operations at SGL Composites Inc., said. “Thus, with the ongoing enhancement of our Arkadelphia operations, we also support the great trend towards more e-mobility in the U.S. In addition, our facility produces a variety of carbon and glass fiber-reinforced products for a wide range of industrial applications within the automotive and aerospace industries as well as the energy sector.”

The company’s Arkadelphia facility currently produces a variety of carbon and glass fiber-reinforced products that have a wide range of industrial applications within the automotive and aerospace industries as well as the energy sector.

SGL Carbon will expand its Arkadelphia operations by ramping up the production of carbon composites to be used primarily in electric vehicles.

“SGL Carbon is not only a global leader and innovator, it is also a valued member of our state’s business community – a position it has held since it began production here in 1996,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “It’s a pleasure to congratulate the company for its continued investment in Arkadelphia. We look forward to many more years of partnership in the future.”

For decades, SGL Carbon has served as a leading producer of unique graphite and composite materials and manufacturer of products known for their versatile industrial applications.

The company anticipates that the production expansion will be fully operational by the end of 2021.