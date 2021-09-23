Rutledge announces CenterPoint credit of $10M, after overcharges of utility customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans who get their energy from CenterPoint Energy may be receiving a credit on their bills after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request was granted for a $10M credit from the company.

Attorney General Rutledge requested a $10.4 million credit to customers who were excessively charged by the company due to a formula rate plan that the company uses to charge customers.

The request was granted by the Arkansas Public Commission and customers should expect to see a credit on their bills.

Beginning on Oct. 1 the average residential customer should expect about $1.81 in credit per month depending on usage according to Attorney General Rutledge.

“CenterPoint must credit money to customers after excessive charges were collected under the formula rate plan,” Attorney General Rutledge said, “These credits will be a welcomed change for CenterPoint customers including our most vulnerable citizens, especially in light of the challenges facing Arkansans due to COVID-19 and devastating winter storms.”