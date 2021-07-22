Rock It! Lab is open for businesses in Little Rock’s River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling anyone who has a business idea and needs a little help getting started, the ultimate maker’s space is now open.

The grand opening of Rock It! Lab happened on Thursday in the River Market.

It’s a business incubator, entrepreneurial hub meant to serve under-resourced communities – women, people of color, veterans, but also anyone who needs a little help learning to build a business in central Arkansas.

Rock It! Lab is a partnership between the Central Arkansas Library System and Advancing Black Entrepreneurship.

The lab teaches branding, social media strategy and website building along with guiding people to find the resources to go from idea to reality and to top it all off, the service is free!

“This is something that’s good for the city and state as a whole,” Tameka Lee, communications director for CALS said. “It really is an economic booster. You have people who are selling products, making connections. It’s something that’s building wealth for the people who participate in our program.”

In the basement of the newly opened River Market building is a creative hub, a tee press, artist easels and sewing machines.

The second floor shows off the work from businesses the lab has already helped.

The third floor is a space to work, brainstorm, and hold meetings.

For more information on Rock It! Lab, visit the Central Arkansas Library System website at CALS.org.