LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new report Wednesday claims one of the biggest employers in Arkansas is preparing to make some big cuts in leadership roles and other jobs at its corporate headquarters.

According to Talk Business & Politics, Tyson Foods is expected to cut nearly 10% of the jobs at its Springdale company HQ along with 15% of senior leadership roles.

The report cites an internal memo from CEO Donnie King in which he notes the company has had a “bold and aggressive change agenda in place” for a number of years. It goes on to claim the cuts are being made to drive efficiency, drop overhead corporate costs and reduce redundancy in the company.

Last October, Tyson said it was consolidating corporate operations to northwest Arkansas by relocating staff from Illinois and the Dakotas.

Last month, the company announced that its Van Buren plant was set to close on May 12. The move would cost more than 900 jobs and prompted protests outside the plant with workers asking for vacation time payouts and severance packages while also pushing Tyson to stay accountable for workers’ compensation claims.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the company has not issued any formal statement on the report.