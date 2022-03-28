LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices across the United States have been slow to decrease over the last week, which is still leaving many feeling pain at the pump.

According to AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas has remained consistently at $3.82 per gallon, with diesel drivers paying closer to $4.83 per gallon.

Drivers in central Arkansas are seeing prices currently just below the state average, with prices being $3.81 in Little Rock and Pine Bluff. Those in Hot Springs are currently paying closer to $3.80 per gallon.

The most expensive gas in the Natural State can still be found in the southern portion, with Lafayette County leading the state with prices at $4.08 and Greene County being the cheapest county for gas right now at $3.63 per gallon.

AAA says that one reason gas prices have remained consistently high is due to oil prices, which are currently sitting at $110 per barrel.

“The global oil market reflects the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine grinding onward,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said. “And with oil prices refusing to fall, the price at the pump is likewise meeting resistance at dropping further.”

Across the country, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.24, which is one cent less than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago, and $1.38 more than a year ago.