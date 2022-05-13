LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans head to the pump to fill up for a big weekend, gas prices are at a record high for the state at $4.01 for a gallon of regular.

The state’s current average is 13 cents higher than it was one week ago and 32 cents higher than one month ago. Currently the state average is $1.25 higher than it was last year. For drivers that use diesel, the average cost of a gallon has actually dropped slightly from the record high on Wednesday, with the current average at $5.29.

In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are seeing a record high average of $4.03, drivers in Hot Springs are also seeing gas prices near a record high with the current average at $3.98. In Little Rock, drivers are also experiencing record highs with the average cost of a gallon at $3.97.

Across the state, the county with the cheapest gas is currently Logan County where the average is $3.90. The county with the most expensive gas is Little River County where the average is $4.32.

Gas prices are also reaching record highs across the country with the national average currently at $4.43 which is the highest average to date. The average cost of diesel for the US is also at a record high of $5.56.

The state with the most expensive gas in the US remains California whose current average is $5.87. Georgia is the state with the cheapest average fuel at $3.95.

To stay on top of the cheapest places to find gas in the Natural State, check out our Gas Tracker.