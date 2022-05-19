LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in Arkansas on Thursday surpassed record highs for the fourth consecutive day this week.

AAA reported that the average price for regular gas in the Natural State is $4.13, up just over a cent from the prior record set Wednesday. This price is up more than 12 cents from last week, up 41 cents from last month and up more than $1.35 from the same date in 2021.

The numbers show that drivers in Lafayette County are feeling the most pain at the pumps with an average gas price of roughly $4.41, while drivers in Sebastian County are paying the least with an average of roughly $3.99 per gallon.

Drivers in Pine Bluff are seeing some of the steepest prices In central Arkansas at just over $4.20 per gallon. It is costing drivers in Hot Springs just under $4.11 to fill up, and drivers in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area are paying just $4.08 per gallon.

The average price of diesel fuel in Arkansas was down less than a cent to $5.26, which is less than a nickel off its record high set last week.

The national average price of regular gas also saw a new record of $4.59 per gallon. Oklahoma has the nation’s lowest average price at $4.03, with California continuing to reign as the high-priced leader with an average cost of $6.06 per gallon.

