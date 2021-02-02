Office of Skills Development and American Trucking Associations launch game app for students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new game has been developed to attract talent into the trucking industry.

The Office of Skills Development (OSD), a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, in partnership with the American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council and Be Pro Be Proud announced the release of a new augmented reality game app aimed at attracting a new generation of skilled technicians to the trucking industry. The game is first being made available to students and other interested parties in the State of Arkansas.

“In recent years, the state of Arkansas has made significant investments into the training of Diesel Technicians to provide a pipeline of talent for the trucking industry which is a vital component of the Arkansas economy,” said Office of Skills Development Director Cody Waits. “Recognizing that students learn and engage differently has led to the partnership with ATA/TMC and the creation of this gamification app, which will allow Arkansas students to begin exploring the transportation industry and perhaps becoming interested in becoming Diesel Technicians.”

Following an initial 30-day reveal in the state, the game will be marketed nationally to students, teachers, and other interested parties. TMCSuperTech: The Game is available free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to TechForce Foundation, a non-profit organization that champions students through education leading to qualified technicians, the trucking industry is short more than 25,000 diesel technicians. This shortage puts a premium on recruiting younger technicians. Using tools like gamification allows students to learn about careers at a younger age and helps meet a critical workforce need.

“We are excited to share this engaging learning opportunity with students as they explore possible career paths beyond high school,” said Dr. Angela Kremers, Director of the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Career and Technical Education. “Connecting students to careers at an early age is essential to helping them find a career path that connects their interests to future career goals. This game serves as a new and innovative way to peak students’ awareness about becoming a diesel technician.”

OSD has partnered with Be Pro Be Proud to market the app to students across the state. Be Pro Be Proud will offer students access to the TMCSuperTech mobile game during their Spring 2021 tour stops. Providing students with all the tools necessary to learn more about high-demand, high-wage career opportunities is paramount.

“TMC has for decades been the leading force for developing the talent pipeline for America’s trucking industry,” said Executive Director of Be Pro Be Proud Andrew Parker. “The introduction of TMCSuperTech is the next evolution of their incredible work. This mobile app places them again on the forefront of helping students imagine themselves as part of the next generation of diesel techs.”

The goal of the game is to increase the visibility of maintenance technician career options and showcase the industry’s appeal to learners at a young age. In the app, players learn to diagnose and repair tractor-trailers throughout a series of three mini-games focused on tire, wheel, brakes, and engine repair. Gamers can progress through 15 levels of play starting as a student technician and ultimately becoming the owner of their own repair shop.

They are rewarded by being “paid” within the app and can purchase special paint jobs for their fleet of trucks and other performance improvements. Links within the game direct students to TMC where they can learn about career and scholarship opportunities for becoming a commercial vehicle technician.