NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Construction is underway on the Dollar General Distribution Center located in North Little Rock. City and State leaders gathered today to discuss the upcoming plans.

North Little Rock mayor Terry Hartwick said he is excited for the distribution center headed to his city.

“Being able to go buy fruits and vegetables that are fresh, at a local store, that’s really something to talk about,” Hartwick said.

Hartwick is glad about the investment Dollar General is making in North Little Rock.

“We’ve got a lot of job opportunities that are happening in North Little Rock so very very excited about Dollar General, can’t say enough about having a 140-million-dollar project coming,” Hartwick said.

The finished product is looking to provide 300 new jobs to the region, but that’s not all.

Jay Chesshir, president, and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, said that this project will not just bring jobs to the area.

“We had been working on a food insecurity issue in for south of 630 here in little rock, we were not having any success in talking with grocery stores about that possibility of locating in that area to affect food dessert that exist there,” Chesshir said.

In an effort to combat that problem, Dollar General stepped up to the plate. 12 stores in Little Rock carry fresh produce, and the distribution center will be providing it once complete.

Crystal Luce with Dollar General said the company is happy to invest in central Arkansas.

“For us to be able to know that 200,000 Little Rock community residents now have access to affordability and the healthier products we have, it’s a great feeling for us to know we’re really helping a lot of residents to be able to make healthier choices when they come into our stores,”

Officials with Little Rock, and North Little Rock are hoping that impact will stretch beyond just one city helping all of central Arkansas with one new project.

“The announcement is because it’s two cities that joined together to make something happen,” Hartwick said.