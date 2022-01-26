New Tractor Supply Co. distribution center to bring more than 400 jobs to Arkansas

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Officials with Tractor Supply Company announced Wednesday that the retailer is planning to build a new distribution center in Maumelle that is expected to create more than 400 job opportunities.

Company officials said the nearly 900,000 square foot distribution center represents an initial $100 million investment and construction is scheduled to begin this year, with an anticipated completion in late 2023.

Maumelle Mayor Caleb Norris said he is thrilled about the company’s distribution center and believes that it will strengthen the growing local economy.

“It is clear that Tractor Supply’s values complement Maumelle’s vision quite well and their presence will be a great addition to our community,” Norris said. “This huge win for Maumelle follows years of work and demonstrates that Maumelle is a thriving city,” he added.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated that more than 26,000 new jobs have been added to the state’s economy since 2015 and he suggested that the creation of the 450 new full-time jobs will continue to positively affect Arkansans and their families.

“Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company’s needs as they embark on this newest expansion, Hutchinson said. “We wish the company well as they grow and expand in Arkansas, and we are here to help them however we can.”

Other Arkansas state officials, including Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, expressed their excitement behind the news of the new center, agreeing that it is a great investment for central Arkansas.