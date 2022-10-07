LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Clean your car for free this weekend at a new Little Rock carwash.

Glide Xpress Car Wash at 10115 N Rodney Parham Rd. is having a promotional event offering Little Rock car owners five days of free washes.

The event is from October 5-9 at the new location.

In a post on Facebook, the company is offering customers its best wash “The Super Glide” at no cost and no subscription is required.

Customers who sign up before Sunday, October 9 can also purchase a 50% discounted ultimate wash plan for $15 a month.

The Rodney Parham location is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more details on Glide Xpress Car Wash new location in Little Rock, visit GlideXWash.com.