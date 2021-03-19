New Little Rock bank location to offer community meeting space, modern amenities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – First Community Bank broke ground on a new location in Little Rock Friday designed to be a financial and community hub for local residents.

The new 16,000 square-foot two-story building, which will be located at the southeast corner of Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road, will not only feature numerous banking services, but also a spacious community meeting room.

This space will be offered free of charge to local non-profits groups and the business community. The facility will also be able to be rented out for a nominal fee for personal events.

The new branch will also feature a number of modern amenities for customers and employees, like charging stations for electric cars, bike rack and workstation, glass recycling container, interior living green feature wall and easy access to nearby walking/biking trails.

First Community Bank chairman and CEO Dale Cole believes the new facility demonstrates the banks focus on serving the residents of Little Rock.

“Breaking ground on this new banking facility signifies our commitment to, and investment in, the future of this community,” Cole said. “The financial center will create a significant presence in Little Rock and will provide our third location in the greater Little Rock area for clients to conduct business and interact with experienced community bankers.”

“In the new banking center we will offer more resources and greater convenience for our customers,” Renè Julian, community president in Little Rock, added. “This is an exciting time in the continued growth of First Community Bank, and we are looking forward to furthering our customer relationships with the personal care that only a community bank can offer.”

Started in Batesville, First Community Bank has two other branches in the Little Rock metro and 27 full-service locations in total. For more information, visit FirstCommunity.net.