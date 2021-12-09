Little Rock’s BUILD Academy to graduate 13 participants Thursday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock officials announced that 13 participants will graduate from the Businesses United in Leadership Development Academy Thursday with the opportunity to grow as business owners and entrepreneurs.

Officials from the academy said the local program was a free 12-week business-focused course was created to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs develop all aspects of their business.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. expressed that Little Rock has a great amount of talent and the BUILD Academy program is a resource that can people to grow their idea to their full potential.

“From end to end, our city is loaded with entrepreneurial talent, but not every would-be business owner has access to resources that can help them master the many, many skills needed to run a small business,” Scott said. “BUILD Academy is a program meant to empower just those visionary people. It’s meant to provide them a solid base of skills upon which to grow their idea to its full potential.”

City officials said participants in the academy will get the opportunity to pitch their ideas to potential investors, with cash prizes available during the celebration held Thursday night.

Small business development coordinator Derrick Rainey said that the BUILD Academy will return next year following the success of dozens of aspiring business owners in the community.

Officials said the celebration will be held at the recently renovated Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center located at 3805 West 12th Street at 6:30 p.m.