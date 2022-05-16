LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New owners have purchased the Breckenridge Village complex on North Rodney Parham Road and have big plans for the location.

According to a release, the property has been purchased by KBK-Breck, LLC, a local ownership group consisting of The Kelley Group, the Keet Family and others.

One of the main reasons for the purchase is to revamp the location and restore it to its former glory.

“The new development plans of Breckenridge Village will most certainly add to and strengthen the ongoing revitalization of the Rodney Parham corridor,” David Straessle, President of Relyance Bank said.

Part of the plans for the location include food, shopping and more.

“The group intends to bring back the glory days of Breckenridge and revitalize it with a diverse combination of restaurants and other retail spaces,” Jim Keet, Chairman of JTJ Restaurants, LLC said. “At least four restaurants with various cuisines will be a part of the new plan for the center.”

One of the new restaurants being added to the location is Waldo’s Chicken & Beer who also just opened a new location in North Little Rock.

As part of the renovations to the area, the group plans to redo the building exteriors, add new landscaping and signage and feature new entrances with distinct architectural features as well as a new courtyard with amphitheater-style seating.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to invest with experienced restaurateurs that understand the food and entertainment business. They can help guide us in the redevelopment of this property,” Hank Kelley of The Kelley Group said. “To serve the region, there is no better location in Central Arkansas than the 11 acres at the southeast corner of Rodney Parham and Interstate 430.”