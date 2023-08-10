LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Next week Little Rock will be hosting its first-ever event that looks to boost economic growth in the city

City officials announced the first Economic OpportUNITY Summit and Expo. The event aims to encourage businesses and community leaders in bringing economic change in Little Rock.

Officials said the summit will have panel discussions and speakers, with the expo featuring local industries and small businesses.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the plans for the summit, along with saying he was eager to see how the event impacts economic growth in the city.

“Equity is more than just a buzzword in my administration, and we are actively seeking ways we can foster economic inclusivity and sustainable economic growth,” Scott said. “I’m eager to see the impact of this Summit and Expo as we bring together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, procurement teams and others focused on economic equity.”

The event will be on Aug. 15 and 16, with sessions scheduled at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, 3805 West 12th Street and the nearby 12th Street Station at 3917 West 12th Street.

The summit and expo are free, but registration is required. Those interested in registering can do so online.