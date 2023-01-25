LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau gathered on Wednesday night to reveal their tourism plan for 2023.

LRCVB said that the plan was formed after 12 months of research lead by LRCVB, tourism industry partners and community leaders.

The plan will cover multiple areas, including destination development, community outreach and community engagement.

President and CEO of LRCVB Gina Gemberling noted that cooperation from key stakeholders, partners, and the community at large will be required to get the most out of the plan.

“The [LRCVB] cannot tackle this plan alone,” President and CEO of LRCVB Gina Gemberling said. “Only by working together can we unlock the true, transformative power of the tourism industry in our community.”

A digital version of the plan can be found on LittleRock.com.