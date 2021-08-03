Gulfside Casino opens offices in downtown Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The city of Russellville held a block party to celebrate the opening of offices for a new casino.

Terry Green, who is in partnership with the Gulfside Casino expresses that he is excited about the opening of casino and the possible success that it could have.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, that’s what we are excited about. We are excited about bringing a real resort to this area,” Green said.

The Gulfside Casino, which is a 250-million-dollar investment is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the city.

“A lot of people thought about just a casino-type operation. We see the location off I-40, the Ozarks [and] the highway. We feel like this could be bigger than the one we have in Mississippi,” Green adds.

People inquiring about the new casino can go to the offices to receive more information about the new venture.

The casino is plan on breaking ground as soon as possible.