LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A gift and a lucky birthdate led to a Greenbrier woman claiming $200,000 in Powerball.

The winning ticket was for the July 17 drawing. Cally Krisell received the ticket as a gift from her stepdad.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball number, making it a $50,000 winner. Lottery officials said that since her stepdad had added a $1 Power Play the ticket value increased to $200,000.

“My stepdad plays the numbers of me and my daughter’s birthdates,” Krisell told lottery officials. “We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket.”

Krisell was at home when she received a surprise visit from her stepdad, stating he had something important to tell her. Little did she know that their joke had become a reality.

“He stated he had good and bad news,” Krisell said. “He gave me the bad news first – I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news – I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!”

Krisell and her husband plan to put the winnings toward home improvements and a family vacation.

Krisell’s stepdad had purchased the ticket at a Flash Market in Clinton.

The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing is set for $820 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in that lottery’s history.