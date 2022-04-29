LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As drivers in the Natural State and across the country hit the road in preparation for a big weekend, prices at the pump leave very little reason for celebration.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the current average price for a gallon of regular gas in the US is $4.16 which is up 4 cents from last week.

In the Natural State, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.77 and the price for a gallon of diesel is $4.93. Comparatively, the price for a gallon of regular is up 2 cents from a week ago and a gallon of diesel is up 13 cents over the past week.

While gas prices may be high, they are still down significantly compared to last month when the state average was $3.91 on March 11. However, the current prices are over a dollar higher than they were one year ago when the state average was $2.68.

For drivers in central Arkansas, prices are cheaper than the state average, particularly in Hot Springs where the average is $3.70. In Little Rock the current average is $3.73 and in Pine Bluff the average is $3.74

Around the state, the county with the most expensive gas in Arkansas currently is Lafayette where the average for a gallon of regular is $4.06. The county with the cheapest gas in the state is Logan where the current average for a gallon is $3.67.

In the United States currently, the state with the most expensive gas is California where the average right now is $5.71. Georgia is the state with the cheapest gas overall at $3.71.

