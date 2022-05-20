LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices in the Natural State and across the country have continued to surge towards record-setting highs.

According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the average cost for a gallon of regular in Arkansas is currently $4.13.

The current state average is not only a record high, but also 11 cents higher than the average a week ago, 39 cents higher than the average a month ago and $1.35 higher than one year ago.

In central Arkansas, Little Rock drivers are seeing the lowest prices at $4.07 which is unchanged from the previous day. In Hot Springs, the current average for a gallon of regular is $4.08 which is two cents cheaper than the previous day’s record high.

Drivers in Pine Bluff are currently paying $4.20 for a gallon of regular which is higher than the current state average and a record high amount.

Around the state, Sebastian County is the cheapest place for gas, with the current average sitting at $3.99. The most expensive county for gas in the Natural State is Lafayette County where the average is currently $4.41.

Arkansas is not the only state feeling the sting from high gas prices, however. Currently the average gas price in the United States is $4.59.

Currently every state in the United States is seeing gas prices average over $4, but Oklahoma is the cheapest state to get gas, with an average of $4.03 which is also a record high for the state.

The most expensive state to buy gas in the US remains California where the current state average is $6.06 with at least one county seeing an average of $7.05.

Despite the record high gas prices across the country, Gasbuddy.com Americans are still traveling at an increased rate during

“Against a backdrop of gas prices that have continued to set new records ahead of Memorial Day, Americans have been resilient in their desire to hit the road, but we’re certainly seeing increased hesitancy due to rising prices at the pump. Soaring inflation has led to uncertainty over rising costs,” De Haan, said. “The Covid factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of best months of the year.”

If you’re looking to find the cheapest gas in your area, check out our Gas Tracker.