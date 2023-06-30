LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It may be time to look at some of the frozen fruits in your freezer

A voluntary recall was made by Townsend Farms Inc. for specific frozen food products because of possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The frozen fruits specifically are linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta, also known as Sunrise Growers.

The Oregon company said the organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms can also be found in healthier individuals and can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The product was distributed to Kroger Stories in 16 states, including Arkansas.

The product date codes, found on the back of each product, are for:

UPC 0 11110 84663 1 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks

UPC 0 11110 87853 3 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend

UPC 0 11110 82026 6 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley

UPC 0 11110 89623 0 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes

Customers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers can request a refund by calling Kroger Customer Connect at 800-632-6900.

For those seeking more information, you can email recalls@townsendfarms.com or call 503-512-1317.