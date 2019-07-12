Fred’s announces closing of over 120 stores, 16 of those in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNBC) — The discount merchandise retailer Fred’s announced today that they will close 129 locations and hold inventory clearance sales as they attempt to pay of debt.

“While it is never easy to make decisions that impact our valued employees and customers, this initiative represents another necessary step in our continued efforts to stabilize our business by simplifying our store portfolio and product assortment,” Joseph Anto, Fred’s CEO, said in a press release on Friday.

Anto said he encourages Fred’s customers to take advantage of their clearance sales, which will offer a “compelling opportunity to purchase heavily discounted items for a limited time”.

16 stores currently located in Arkansas will be closing as part of this mass closure.

The Arkansas locations include:

-808 WEST COLLIN RAYE DR DEQUEEN AR 71832

-611 US 65 S DUMAS AR 71639

-1301 NORTH ILLINOIS AVE HARRISBURG AR 72432

-#2 FOREST PARK AVE HOLIDAY ISLAND AR 72631

-1218 US-82 LAKE VILLAGE AR 71653

-801 SOUTH HIGHWAY 77 MANILA AR 72442

-438 SOUTH ALABAMA ST MARIANNA AR 72360

-103 DAWSON ST MARKED TREE AR 72365

-614 SOUTH MAIN ST NASHVILLE AR 71852

-303 EAST MAIN ST PIGGOTT AR 72454

-2809 SOUTH CAMDEN RD PINE BLUFF AR 71603

-1309 S LINCOLN ST STAR CITY AR 71667

-10 EAGLE ST VILONIA AR 72173

-507 WEST PINE WARREN AR 71671

-HWY 49 TWIN CITY S/C WEST HELENA AR 72390

-320 HWY 14 SOUTH YELLVILLE AR 72687

Here is a link to the full story