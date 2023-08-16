LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A list from Forbes ranked Little Rock high among U.S. cities for young professionals to get their start.

Forbes placed the capital city at rank 10 among 100 of the most populous metropolitan areas in the United States for young professionals to place their roots.

The list measured 10 metrics across four categories: employment and pay, housing affordability, lifestyle and cost of living.

According to Forbes, the Little Rock metro area had a median income of $34,785 and a cost of living 17% below the national average. With a median home price of $203,000 in Little Rock, a 10% down payment would come out to just over 58% of the median individual income.

Forbes also noted that Little Rock ranked the sixth lowest in unemployment rate at 2.3%.

Forbes’ list highlighted the area’s top industries as healthcare, advanced manufacturing and construction, as well as several employment opportunities in the area like Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, UAMS and AT&T.

Also noted were the many outdoor opportunities in the area like state parks within driving distance, proving why Arkansas is called the Natural State.

The Des Moines, Iowa, metro area topped the list, while nearby Oklahoma City came in at No. 2.