BENTON, Ark. – It’s a question many Arkansans who love Beaver Nuggets are asking, if a Buc-ee’s is coming to the Natural State.

This comes after Benton Advertising and Promotion Commission had a special meeting on Thursday about a group that bid on a 29-acre track on the southwest edge of the city off exit 114, costing $77,586.21 an acre for an anticipated travel center.

The total acreage purchase before real estate fees would be $2.25 million, commissioners were told.

The group requesting the acreage is CSMS of Pearland, Texas. Pearland is in south Houston, where Buc-ee’s HR office is located, and is an hour’s drive north from Buc-ee’s Lake Jackson, Texas corporate headquarters.

Benton Director of Marketing and Special Events Matt Thibault said Friday morning the city had accepted a bid from the company that owns Buc-ee’s, but that he could not officially state the travel center is coming to the city until all of the official paperwork has been signed.

However, Robyn Parker who is from Shreveport, Louisiana says she is excited for the possibility of Buc-ee’s coming to Arkansas.

“Oh awesome, I perk up, I get excited, I love Buc-ee’s. I will fight the crowd, I mean it’s not bad once you get in there,” Parker said.

Buc-ee’s is famous for its huge gas stations with clean restrooms, food and so much more. It’s a place Parker says she loves to go to.

“It’s a big shopping adventure that has something for everyone, even children,” Parker said.

Several drivers say they can get more than one thing when going to Buc-ee’s.

“It’s got good food, a lot of gas pumps, and easy get in and get out,” Haskell’s Brayden Martin said.

Robin Parker says the food at the large gas station leaves a good taste in her mouth.

“The pulled pork sandwiches, but I love all the shopping, the shopping is amazing,” Parker said.

The A&P Commission confirmed that CSMS had acknowledged the city’s requirement that construction start within one year and project completion within three years.

Anticipated tax revenue for the city has been projected at $1.25 million per year with an additional $275,000 in property tax revenue.

The commission was told that 5 million travel center visitors, 60% from out of state, are projected per year for the location.

We have reached out to Buc-ee’s for confirmation of the company’s Benton plans but have not yet received a reply.