LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Postal Service has issued its Christmas shipping and mailing deadlines for the 2023 season.

The deadlines assure delivery by Dec. 25 to a lower 48 domestic address, with revised dates for Alaska, Hawaii or military post office addresses. The dates apply to cards, letters or packages.

Here are the deadlines shippers will need to consider to get their packages out in time:

Lower 48

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail – including greeting cards: Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 16

First-Class Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail: Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage: Nov. 6

First-Class Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail: Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 15(not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093)

A new service beginning this year for shipping in the U.S. is USPS Ground Advantage, which offers a two to five-day shipping window based on distance.

International delivery may have an earlier deadline depending on destination. The service recommends checking its website for specific deadlines and international shipping options.

USPS representatives stated the service will not have a peak or demand surcharge this holiday season.

Additional information on USPS holiday shipping is available at the USPS Holiday Newsroom.