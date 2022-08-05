LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Dollar General stores in Little Rock are now selling fresh fruits and vegetables as part of an initiative to expand selections.

The company announced it would be selling produce in 10 locations in the capital city. The Springer Boulevard store is one of them.

Friday afternoon, the store was busy. One by one, customers checked off their lists which up until now, never included fruits and vegetables.

“Mainly I come here for fly spray, tissues, stuff like that,” Dollar General customer Fredrick Jones said.

The store on Springer Boulevard is centrally located to several neighborhoods, but residents say grocery stores are few and far between.

“I would say it’s at least halfway between here and the closest one,” Dollar General customer Philip Pollnow said.

Pollnow said in some cases, customers would have to walk miles to the closest grocery store to get their hands on produce.

“It makes it very convenient for everyone,” said Pollnow.

Pollnow lives just down the road from the store and before Dollar General added produce, he said he would have to drive his neighbors without cars five miles to the nearest Kroger.

“People beg for rides they usually don’t walk that far, especially in the heat that we’re having right now,” Pollnow said.

Pollnow shared the addition is a good thing and will save a lot of people time and money.

In addition to the store at 4748 Springer Boulevard, the nine other stores offering fresh produce are:

3124 West Roosevelt Road

7501 Mablevale Cutoff Road

15616 Alexander Road

14600 Arch Street Pike

3500 John Barrow Road

12626 Lawson Road

5023 Baseline Road

4701 West 65 Street

9125 Stagecoach Road

Dollar General managers said they plan to host community celebrations on Saturday, August 6, beginning at 8 a.m. at the 10 Little Rock produce stores, complete with $10 gift cards for the first 50 adult customers and tote bags with complimentary product samples.