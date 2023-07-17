CONWAY, AR – Cities in central Arkansas are gearing up for a new way of travel. Soon connecting trails will be built for runners, walkers, and cyclists to travel from city to city.

It’s all part of Metroplan’s Greenways Trail System, a 222-mile route which would connect Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, and Saline Counties by a strip of pavement.

“It will be game change for the region, it really will,” Conway cyclist Peter Mehl said.

In the last few years, Conway has invested millions into its biking system, growing popularity for the sport in the city.

“Being able to get on my bike and ride through trails and feel the wind, it has been such an incredible experience,” Conway cyclist Will Jenkins said.

Jenkins started riding about a year ago. He says now he’s up to 3-4 routes a week.

“It’s been a great way for me to kind of connect in the city,” Jenkins said.

Usually, Jenkins rides stay inside the city limits. He says he’s excited for the opportunity to push further down the road.

Under the Greenways project, 7 new trails will be added to Faulkner County, connecting to Little Rock, Hot Springs, and more.

Cyclists say it’s an expansion of what they have come to know and love in Conway.

“I think it also shows that they’ve done the research and they see that this is something that is valuable,” Jenkins said.

People in Conway say they are excited to see the opportunities it brings for recreation, and business ventures.

“We’re going to be so connected that people are going to be drawn here to Little Rock, to Conway, to Hot Springs, these areas too because we can all get around now,” cyclist Lori Ross said.

Today, Jenkins may just ride his bike down the road, dreaming of a time he won’t have to pump the breaks at city limits.

“Oh, I can’t wait,” Jenkins said.

Metroplan says part of the greenway is already under construction and they will break ground on more routes later this year.