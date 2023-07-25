CONWAY, Ark. – Conway Corp is one step closer to launching a new form of energy for its customers. The company said it is now testing power on its long-awaited solar farm.

Chief Marketing Officer Crystal Kemp said Conway Corp wanted to find a way to diversify its energy sources, becoming less dependent on an unreliable market.

“[With the way] temperatures have been, and the way the natural gas prices have fluctuated, everybody’s felt that impact,” Kemp said.

The new solar farm is expected to power more than 21,000 homes in Conway.

Energy generated from the farm will be sold on a fixed rate to Conway for the next 20 years. Kemp said this will help prevent “sticker shock” for the company and its customers.

“That lets us plan without having to plan for ups and downs,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the company only has a few months left in project tests before the farm powers Conway homes in October.

“When power goes into the grid, then we pull power out of the grid, so as soon as it’s going in, we’re going to see benefit from it,” Kemp said.

First introduced in 2020, Kemp said the project has been a long time coming and is excited about its impact on Conway.