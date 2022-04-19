LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Clinton National Airport announced Tuesday that they are no longer requiring masks inside of the facility.

This announcement comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for public transportation including airplanes.

Now that the country has taken this step as the coronavirus pandemic seems to die down, all major airlines has issued out statements on where they stand on the decision.

Uber also issued out a statement saying that masks are no longer required for riders and drivers.