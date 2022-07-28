LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is receiving additional funding for broadband in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency announced July 28 a $401 million grant package for broadband access to rural communities. The Arkansas recipient was Clinton-based Arkansas Telephone Company of $11,915,475.

The Arkansas grant will connect 986 people, 10 business and 145 farms to high-speed internet in Search and Van Buren counties. Arkansas Telephone will offer low-cost starter packages with voice and voice/data to those being connected. Discounts will be available to participants of the FCC’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs.

The grant was part of the USDA’s ReConnect program, which targets communities under-served by high-speed broadband. As part of the grant award, construction of facilities to support high-speed internet of 100Mbps up and download speed is required.