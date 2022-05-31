LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock will be hosting a series of public meetings this summer that will give residents the chance to provide input to shape the city’s future.

According to a release from the city, the meetings concern a special election that will be held on August 9, 2022.

During the election, voters will be asked to weigh in on six questions regarding issuing bonds for capital improvements, all funded by an existing 3-mill personal property tax. That tax is currently being utilized to retire bonds issued in 2013 and 2018 with both bonds son to be fully repaid.

According to the release, taxes will not increase because of the election.

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to unanimously approve an ordinance setting the Aug 9 date of the election and identifying the types of capital improvements bonds on May 17, 2022.

That ordinance also outlines the total amount of funding for each type of capital improvement bonds. It includes: $40.5 million on street improvements; $40.5 million on drainage improvements; $19.5 million on fire apparatus; $37 million on parks (including the Little Rock Zoo); $8.5 million on a new district courts facility; and $15.8 million on the Port of Little Rock.

The meetings are being held to seek public input and identify priority projects for the different types of capital improvement bond funding, particularly streets and drainage.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

Thursday, June 2, at the Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16 th Street

Street Monday, June 6, at the Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

Wednesday, June 8, at the Northwest Police Station, 10001 Kanis Road

Thursday, June 9, at the Pankey Community Center, 13700 Cantrell Road

Wednesday, June 15, at Trinity Presbyterian, 4501 Rahling Road

Thursday, June 16, at West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Learn more about the project at the city’s website, LittleRock.gov.