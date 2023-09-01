JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – A chief executive officer has been appointed for a soon-to-open hospital in White Hall.

A statement Friday announced that Marry Daggett had been appointed to the CEO role at the under-construction 76-bed hospital. The hospital is a collaboration between Jefferson Regional Hospital and Lifepoint Rehabilitation, a business unit of Lifepoint Health of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Daggett began her career at Jefferson Regional in 1995 as an employee of RehabCare, which is now part of Lifepoint. She became a Jefferson Regional employee in 2007 and has maintained various roles in managing hospital departments, including recent roles of vice president, chief quality officer and director of population health for Jefferson Regional.

Daggett has an Master of Business Administration from UA Little Rock and a Master of Arts in communication disorders from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a Certified Healthcare Quality Professional and holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence in Speech-Language Pathology.

Rendering of completed hospital Mary Daggett, CEO

She said she is looking forward to her new role.

“I am honored to lead the Jefferson Regional Specialty Hospital as we expand critically needed inpatient rehabilitation and behavioral healthcare services in our region,” Daggett said. “I am eager to get to work and begin building our team, and I look forward to joining the teams at Lifepoint Rehabilitation and Lifepoint Behavioral Health as we work in partnership with Jefferson Regional.”

The hospital will be divided between 40 rehabilitation beds for Jefferson Regional and 36 behavioral health beds for Lifepoint. It is slated to open in the summer of 2024.