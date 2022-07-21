LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Downtown Little Rock is welcoming a brand-new Chick-fil-A at the corner of 7th and Broadway will officially open for business on July 26.

The location is drive-thru only but will also have carry-out and curbside service.

There have been concerns of congested traffic specifically at the Broadway location, but a modification was planned initially to flow in and out of the location at Spring Street and a modified curb on Broadway.

Customers can also take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A App.

Officials say the new drive-thru, Chick-fil-A will surprise 100 Little Rock heroes with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to support the greater Little Rock-Pine Bluff area in the fight against hunger.