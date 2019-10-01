Burlington opens new store in Benton Oct. 4

BENTON, Ark. (News release) – Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is opening a brand new store located at Alcoa Crossings Shopping Center, 20815 Interstate 30 South on October 4. The store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Benton. This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

GRAND OPENING DAY & FAMILY FUN DAY

• Friday, October 4, enjoy the following:

• 8:45 a.m., join store associates, local officials and community members for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

• 9 a.m., local residents are invited to be one of the first to shop store filled with great styles, top brands and wide assortment of merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day. The first 500 customers will receive a free Burlington tote.

• Saturday, October 5, the store will open at 9 a.m. and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., customers are invited to a day of family fun. There will be gift card giveaways, kids’ activities, a DJ and more!

LOCATION

Alcoa Crossing Shopping Center

201815 Interstate 30 South

Benton, AT 72015

STORE FACTS

30,493 square feet

Regular store hours:

Mon-Thu: 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sun: 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

JOB CREATION

This new Burlington store has hired approximately 55 associates.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

• To further demonstrate Burlington’s commitment within the local community, the national off-price retailer will engage in the following philanthropic initiatives to celebrate the Grand Opening:

Burlington, through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, will donate $10,000 to a nearby school to fund the materials teachers and students need to learn and achieve in the classroom.

• And throughout the year, the new store will join in the retailers’ nationwide cause marketing initiatives, such as but not limited to, the Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and support of AdoptAClassroom.org.

FUN FACTS

• Burlington is a caring member of the communities where it has stores. Since 2011, the retailer has raised more than $53 million dollars for national causes with local impact including, but not limited to, support for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and AdoptAClassroom.org

• Donated more than 2.2 million coats through its Annual Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Coat Drive since its inception in 2012

• Trucks arrive weekly to deliver fresh new merchandise

• Burlington carries over 5,000 brands at up to 60% off other retailer’s prices every day