LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock metals producer is about to expand again as it adds staff and capacity to its Port of Little Rock operations.

Boyd Metals announced Wednesday that it would be adding 20 new jobs at its Little Rock location as part of a 40,500-square-foot expansion there. The jobs and expansion support increased capacity for processing equipment and growing the company’s inventory.

The company, a subsidiary of Russel Metals, provides steel service through an inventory of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, fiberglass, red metal, PVF, and other industrial products. The company also offers in-house processing services, including laser cutting, sawing, shearing, flame cutting, plasma cutting, bar polishing, and sheet bending.

This is the third major expansion since Boyd opened its doors in Little Rock in 2006. In 2009, it built a 31,500-square-foot site, then added a 36,000-square-foot bay in 2015.

“We’re proud to see this Arkansas-based company continuing to expand in our state at the Port of Little Rock,” Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission said.

Jobs created at Boyd Metals’ Port of Little Rock facility include processing supervisors, forklift operators, material handlers, and machine operators. Prospective employees can learn more about these positions and to apply at the company website.

The company was founded in Fort Smith in 1991 and has offices in Fort Smith, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Joplin, Missouri, and Tyler, Texas.