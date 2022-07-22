LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The downtown Little Rock business landscape is changing in October.

Bank of America will move from its current West Capitol Avenue address to a Rodney Parham Road location in October. The bank had been at the 200 W. Capitol address, Bank of America Plaza, for more than 20 years. With the move, the bank’s Business, Commercial and Private banking divisions will share space with its Merrill employees.

The bank made the decision to vacate West Capitol last October, it stated in a release. The bank’s logo will be removed from the building’s exterior as part of the move. The bank does not own the building.

Last November, KARK/Fox16 reported on issues tenants had with maintenance of the 200 W Capitol building. A representative of Wright, Lindsey, and Jennings LLP, which leases six floors of the building, said repairs had not been made or been done inadequately.

“Bank of America has consolidated many of its teams around the world, bringing employees closer together to facilitate conversation, collaboration and social activity across all areas of the bank while managing our real estate portfolio effectively and efficiently,” Heather Albright, Bank of America’s market president of Arkansas said.