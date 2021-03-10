Stability in bond market helps lift major US stock indexes

FILE – American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo. Technology companies are off to another good start on Wall Street, a day after powering a 3.7% surge in the Nasdaq. The gains early Wednesday, March 10 were more moderate, with the Nasdaq up 1% and the broader S&P 500 up 0.6%. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Major U.S. indexes are moving higher Wednesday as stability in the bond market translates into gains for stocks.

A key measure of inflation was lower than expected last month, helping to calm investors who had worried that prices could rise too quickly as the economy recovers.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% as of 3:41 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486 points, or 1.5%, to 32,322 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.2% after giving up a 1.6% gain. The index jumped 3.7% on Tuesday.

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in February, the biggest increase in six months. However, a closely watched measure called core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, posted a much smaller 0.1% gain. The rise for core inflation was also below economists’ expectations.

The latest report on inflation, along with the Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates low, has helped ease concerns over the recent rise in bond yields, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.

Bond yields rose sharply over the past month due to expectations for faster growth and the inflation that could follow. The fall in bond prices attracted investors reluctant to pay high prices for stocks, especially tech stocks that looked most expensive.

“It’s clear that investors expect there to be a bump in inflation in the short term, but the long-term view is pretty benign,” Nixon said. “Investors are coming around to the view that it’s not a bad backdrop for risk assets.”

Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.52% on Wednesday. It hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.

Investors are are also closely watching Washington and betting the latest $1.9 trillion in government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The packageset for final approval in the U.S. House on Wednesday provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits to support consumer spending, the economy’s main engine.

Banks were among the biggest gainers. JPMorgan rose 2% and Citigroup climbed 3.1%. More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 notched gains.

Technology stocks lagged the broader market. Apple was down 0.7% and Microsoft slid 0.5%

General Electric fell 5.3% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the company said it would wind down its GE Capital financing business and merge its jet leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap.

Videogame company Roblox surged 54.9% in its stock market debut. The company enables users to play online games created by others on the platform.