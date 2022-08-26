LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arvest Bank is making an effort to expand inclusivity with the launch of its braille debit cards for customers.

Bank officials said the new card design will function the same as a traditional debit card. The cards will have two lines of braille providing the card number and another providing the cards’ expiration date and three-digit security code.

Arvest Bank will also offer braille account statements and ATMs designed to help those visually impaired. Amy Gleason, Arvest’s diversity, equity and inclusion program manager, said this move is a step towards “financial inclusion.”

“We strive every day to create the best experience possible for all our customers,” Gleason said. “We believe these new cards reflect that commitment, as well as our commitment to financial inclusion.”

Braille debit cards can be ordered at any Arvest branch or by calling (856) 952-9523.