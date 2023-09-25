LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Federal Railroad Administration announced Monday that it has invested $11.8 million in funding in the state of Arkansas.

The funding comes in partnership with the United States Department of Transportation as part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law under the Resilient Infrastructure & Safety Enhancement Project.

Arkansas will receive $11,830,000 for the DeQueen and Eastern Railroad for a project that involves final design and construction for multiple track improvements, bridge rehabilitations, grade crossings modifications, and related infrastructure upgrades to both the DQE railroad, and the Texas, Oklahoma and Eastern Railroad.

Both railroads function as a unified system in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and the proposed improvements will increase carrying capacity to 286,000 pounds and better prepare the railroad against severe weather.

More than $1.4 billion has been invested into 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states, the largest amount ever awarded for rail safety and supply chain upgrades through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the goal of the project is to lower shipping costs, increase safety and speed up travel time.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are making historic investments in rail, which means fewer accidents and delays, faster travel times, and lower shipping costs for the American people,” Buttigieg said. “These projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located, and strengthening supply chains for the entire country.”

To learn more about the CRISI program or the FRA, visit them online at Railroads.dot.gov.